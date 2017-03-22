Police officer 'stabbed at Houses of Parliament has died'

A police officer who was stabbed at the Houses of Parliament has died, sources told the Press Association.

It is the second death in Wednesday's attack, after a female pedestrian who was mowed down on Westminster bridge also died.

The attacker, armed with two large knives, mowed down pedestrians with his car on Westminster Bridge, including schoolchildren, then rushed at the gates in front of the Houses of Parliament, stabbing a policeman before he was shot by armed officers.