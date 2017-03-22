Advertisement

  1. National

Westminster terror attack: Four dead as pedestrians mowed down and police officer stabbed

Four people have died after a knifeman brought terror to the heart of Westminster before being shot by armed officers on Wednesday afternoon.

Here is what we know so far:

  • The attacker, armed with two large knives, mowed down pedestrians with his car on Westminster Bridge
  • He then rushed at the gates in front of the Houses of Parliament, fatally stabbing a police officer
  • The knifeman was shot dead moments later by another officer
  • Two people are thought to have died in the incident on the bridge
  • A group of French schoolchildren were among those targeted on the bridge
  • A woman ended up in the Thames and was treated for serious injuries after being pulled from the water
  • Prime Minister Theresa May will chair a meeting of the Government's emergency Cobra committee later on Wednesday
View all 63 updates ›

Police release information for worried relatives

Emergency services at the scene Credit: PA

Police have released information for people who are worried their family or friends may have been caught up in the Westminster terror attack.

The Met Police said you can contact the Casaulty Bureau on 0800 056 0944 and 0207 158 0010.

It urged people to let their family and friends know if they are safe to relieve pressure on the service.

  1. Read more
  2. 63 updates
Westminster terror attack: Four dead as pedestrians mowed down and police officer stabbed

More on this story