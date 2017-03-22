Advertisement

Westminster terror attack: Four dead as pedestrians mowed down and police officer stabbed

Four people have died after a knifeman brought terror to the heart of Westminster before being shot by armed officers on Wednesday.

Here is what we know so far:

  • The attacker, armed with two large knives, mowed down pedestrians with his car on Westminster Bridge
  • He then rushed at the gates in front of the Houses of Parliament, fatally stabbing a police officer
  • The knifeman was shot dead moments later by another officer
  • Two people are thought to have died in the incident on the bridge
  • A group of French schoolchildren were among those targeted on the bridge
  • A woman ended up in the Thames and was treated for serious injuries after being pulled from the water
  • Prime Minister Theresa May praised the bravery of police officers and said any attempt to defeat the values Parliament stands for was "doomed to failure"
Queen's visit to New Scotland Yard postponed after attack

The Queen will not visit New Scotland Yard Thursday Credit: PA

The Queen's visit to New Scotland Yard has been postponed after an attack in Westminster on Parliament.

She was due to formally open the new Metropolitan Police headquarters, which is right next to the parliamentary estate and close to Westminster Bridge.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: "In light of today's events the decision has been taken to postpone The Queen's engagement to New Scotland Yard tomorrow.

"The visit will be rearranged for a later date."

