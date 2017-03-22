Rex Tillerson: 'US condemns these horrific acts'

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has condemned the "horrific acts of violence" following the Westminster terror attack.

In a statement, Mr Tillerson said that the US sent its thoughts and prayers to the UK.

"On behalf of the United States, I express my condolences to the victims and their families," he said.

"The American people send their thoughts and prayers to the people of the United Kingdom."

He added: "We condemn these horrific acts of violence, and whether they were carried out by troubled individuals or by terrorists, the victims know no difference."