Schoolchildren 'lightened mood' in Parliament by singing

A group of children from Somerset caught up in the attack in Westminster sat in Parliament and sang to "lighten" the mood, as chaos ensued around them.

A total of 53 year six pupils from St John and St Francis School in Bridgwater were taking part in a school trip when the incident happened.

When Parliament went into lockdown they were told they couldn't leave, so began to sing.

The school tweeted: "We are safe, happy and lightening the mood with a sing song."