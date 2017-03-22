Advertisement

  1. National

Westminster terror attack: Four dead as pedestrians mowed down and police officer stabbed

Four people have died after a knifeman brought terror to the heart of Westminster before being shot by armed officers on Wednesday afternoon.

Here is what we know so far:

  • The attacker, armed with two large knives, mowed down pedestrians with his car on Westminster Bridge
  • He then rushed at the gates in front of the Houses of Parliament, fatally stabbing a police officer
  • The knifeman was shot dead moments later by another officer
  • Two people are thought to have died in the incident on the bridge
  • A group of French schoolchildren were among those targeted on the bridge
  • A woman ended up in the Thames and was treated for serious injuries after being pulled from the water
  • Prime Minister Theresa May will chair a meeting of the Government's emergency Cobra committee later on Wednesday
View all 63 updates ›

Schoolchildren 'lightened mood' in Parliament by singing

A group of children from Somerset caught up in the attack in Westminster sat in Parliament and sang to "lighten" the mood, as chaos ensued around them.

A total of 53 year six pupils from St John and St Francis School in Bridgwater were taking part in a school trip when the incident happened.

When Parliament went into lockdown they were told they couldn't leave, so began to sing.

The school tweeted: "We are safe, happy and lightening the mood with a sing song."

  1. Read more
  2. 63 updates
Westminster terror attack: Four dead as pedestrians mowed down and police officer stabbed

More on this story