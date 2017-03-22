Advertisement

  1. National

Westminster terror attack: Four dead as pedestrians mowed down and police officer stabbed

Four people have died after a knifeman brought terror to the heart of Westminster before being shot by armed officers on Wednesday afternoon.

Here is what we know so far:

  • The attacker, armed with two large knives, mowed down pedestrians with his car on Westminster Bridge
  • He then rushed at the gates in front of the Houses of Parliament, fatally stabbing a police officer
  • The knifeman was shot dead moments later by another officer
  • Two people are thought to have died in the incident on the bridge
  • A group of French schoolchildren were among those targeted on the bridge
  • A woman ended up in the Thames and was treated for serious injuries after being pulled from the water
  • Prime Minister Theresa May will chair a meeting of the Government's emergency Cobra committee later on Wednesday
View all 63 updates ›

Scotland Yard flag at half-mast for murdered officer

The Metropolitan Police have said that the flag over Scotland Yard is flying at half-mast on Wednesday, to "mark the death of our officer and the other victims" of an attack in Westminster.

The police officer died after being stabbed by the attacker, who was then shot and killed.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

  1. Read more
  2. 63 updates
Westminster terror attack: Four dead as pedestrians mowed down and police officer stabbed

More on this story