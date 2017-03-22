Security in London stepped up, threat level remains severe

Security has been stepped up in the capital, with more police officers being sent out onto the street to reassure people and provide security.

The attack happened three days after the Metropolitan Police carried out a training activity for a terrorist incident on the Thames.

The threat level in the UK is still at severe, which it has been at since 2014.

Peter Kirkham, former senior detective at the Metropolitan Police, said: "Whenever you've got a gate, you've got a weak spot.

"But there will be in place some sort of physical presence with police officers, for anybody rushing through the gates."