Advertisement

  1. National

Westminster terror attack: Five dead as pedestrians mowed down and police officer stabbed

Five people have died and more than 40 have been injured after a knifeman brought terror to the heart of Westminster before being shot by armed officers on Wednesday.

Here is what we know so far:

  • The attacker, armed with two large knives, mowed down pedestrians with his car on Westminster Bridge
  • He then rushed at the gates in front of the Houses of Parliament, fatally stabbing a police officer
  • The knifeman was shot dead moments later by another officer
  • The officer killed has been named as 48-year-old husband and father Keith Palmer
  • Two people are thought to have died in the incident on the bridge
  • A group of French schoolchildren were among those targeted on the bridge
  • A woman ended up in the Thames and was treated for serious injuries after being pulled from the water
  • Prime Minister Theresa May praised the bravery of police officers and said any attempt to defeat the values Parliament stands for was "doomed to failure"
View all 79 updates ›

Security in London stepped up, threat level remains severe

Ship_NATVT Play video
  • Video report by ITV News Correspondent Chris Ship

Security has been stepped up in the capital, with more police officers being sent out onto the street to reassure people and provide security.

The attack happened three days after the Metropolitan Police carried out a training activity for a terrorist incident on the Thames.

The threat level in the UK is still at severe, which it has been at since 2014.

Peter Kirkham, former senior detective at the Metropolitan Police, said: "Whenever you've got a gate, you've got a weak spot.

"But there will be in place some sort of physical presence with police officers, for anybody rushing through the gates."

  1. Read more
  2. 79 updates
Westminster terror attack: Five dead as pedestrians mowed down and police officer stabbed

More on this story