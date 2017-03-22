Speakers issue statement on 'extremely serious incident'
The Lord Speaker and Mr Speaker have issued a joint statement following the incident in Westminster.
It said: "An extremely serious incident has occurred in the Westminster area this afternoon. The Metropolitan Police is dealing with this and an investigation is underway.
“On behalf of Members of both Houses of Parliament, we wish to offer our thoughts to all those affected and their families.
“We would also like to that express our gratitude to the police and all emergency services.”