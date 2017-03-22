Advertisement

Westminster terror attack: Four dead as pedestrians mowed down and police officer stabbed

Four people have died after a knifeman brought terror to the heart of Westminster before being shot by armed officers on Wednesday.

Here is what we know so far:

  • The attacker, armed with two large knives, mowed down pedestrians with his car on Westminster Bridge
  • He then rushed at the gates in front of the Houses of Parliament, fatally stabbing a police officer
  • The knifeman was shot dead moments later by another officer
  • Two people are thought to have died in the incident on the bridge
  • A group of French schoolchildren were among those targeted on the bridge
  • A woman ended up in the Thames and was treated for serious injuries after being pulled from the water
  • Prime Minister Theresa May praised the bravery of police officers and said any attempt to defeat the values Parliament stands for was "doomed to failure"
Sturgeon: Thoughts are with those caught up in attack

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said her "thoughts are with everyone caught up in the dreadful incident at Westminster".

She said: : "My thoughts are with everyone caught up in the dreadful incident at Westminster today, including the emergency services who responded bravely to ensure the safety of the many people nearby.

"Following the incident the Scottish Government has been liaising closely with Police Scotland and the Cabinet Secretary for Justice has been briefed by the Chief Constable.

"This afternoon our officials held a Scottish Government resilience (SGoRR) meeting with Police Scotland, to ensure that any potential implications for Scotland are considered and I will convene a Ministerial SGoRR meeting later this evening.

"We have been in regular dialogue with the Parliament and I fully support the decision of the Presiding Officer to suspend proceedings this afternoon. It should be made clear, however, that this was not because of any specific threat to the parliament or to Scotland

"We are liaising with our counterparts in the UK Government and the Scottish Government stands ready to support in any way we can."

