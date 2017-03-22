Canadian Tourist: 'We all ran across the bridge'

A Canadian tourist has told of what she saw in Westminster as an attack unfolded.

Angie Moore, who had arrived in London from Canada on Wednesday morning, told ITV News: "As I was halfway across the bridge, there was a commotion, and two or three people on the ground.

"At first I thought it was an accident, but then looking back that way, there was another group of people on the ground, and then someone - a tourist, no one official - said there was a bomb planted under the bridge, so we all ran to the far end of the bridge, and it seemed to be calm.

"But at the far end, there were more people on the ground.