Westminster terror attack: Four dead as pedestrians mowed down and police officer stabbed

Four people have died after a knifeman brought terror to the heart of Westminster before being shot by armed officers on Wednesday afternoon.

Here is what we know so far:

  • The attacker, armed with two large knives, mowed down pedestrians with his car on Westminster Bridge
  • He then rushed at the gates in front of the Houses of Parliament, fatally stabbing a police officer
  • The knifeman was shot dead moments later by another officer
  • Two people are thought to have died in the incident on the bridge
  • A group of French schoolchildren were among those targeted on the bridge
  • A woman ended up in the Thames and was treated for serious injuries after being pulled from the water
  • Prime Minister Theresa May will chair a meeting of the Government's emergency Cobra committee later on Wednesday
Canadian Tourist: 'We all ran across the bridge'

A Canadian tourist has told of what she saw in Westminster as an attack unfolded.

Angie Moore, who had arrived in London from Canada on Wednesday morning, told ITV News: "As I was halfway across the bridge, there was a commotion, and two or three people on the ground.

"At first I thought it was an accident, but then looking back that way, there was another group of people on the ground, and then someone - a tourist, no one official - said there was a bomb planted under the bridge, so we all ran to the far end of the bridge, and it seemed to be calm.

"But at the far end, there were more people on the ground.

