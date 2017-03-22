Advertisement

  1. National

Westminster terror attack: Four dead as pedestrians mowed down and police officer stabbed

Four people have died after a knifeman brought terror to the heart of Westminster before being shot by armed officers on Wednesday afternoon.

Here is what we know so far:

  • The attacker, armed with two large knives, mowed down pedestrians with his car on Westminster Bridge
  • He then rushed at the gates in front of the Houses of Parliament, fatally stabbing a police officer
  • The knifeman was shot dead moments later by another officer
  • Two people are thought to have died in the incident on the bridge
  • A group of French schoolchildren were among those targeted on the bridge
  • A woman ended up in the Thames and was treated for serious injuries after being pulled from the water
  • Prime Minister Theresa May will chair a meeting of the Government's emergency Cobra committee later on Wednesday
View all 63 updates ›

London attack: Trail of destruction on Westminster Bridge

wbridgeaerial Play video

Aerial footage shows the trail of destruction left by a terrorist who used a car to mow down pedestrians on Westminster Bridge before he fatally stabbed a police officer guarding the Houses of Parliament.

Two pedestrians died on the bridge and the attacker himself was shot dead by police.

  1. Read more
  2. 63 updates
Westminster terror attack: Four dead as pedestrians mowed down and police officer stabbed

More on this story