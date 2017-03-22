Advertisement

Westminster terror attack: Four dead as pedestrians mowed down and police officer stabbed

Four people have died after a knifeman brought terror to the heart of Westminster before being shot by armed officers on Wednesday afternoon.

Here is what we know so far:

  • The attacker, armed with two large knives, mowed down pedestrians with his car on Westminster Bridge
  • He then rushed at the gates in front of the Houses of Parliament, fatally stabbing a police officer
  • The knifeman was shot dead moments later by another officer
  • Two people are thought to have died in the incident on the bridge
  • A group of French schoolchildren were among those targeted on the bridge
  • A woman ended up in the Thames and was treated for serious injuries after being pulled from the water
  • Prime Minister Theresa May will chair a meeting of the Government's emergency Cobra committee later on Wednesday
Westminster attack: How events unfolded

ITV News explains how events at Westminster unfolded on Wednesday:

  • At 2.30pm a vehicle headed west along Westminster Bridge towards the Houses of Parliament.
  • This vehicle struck a number of pedestrians - including police officers - before it crashed into a fence outside of New Palace Yard, Westminster.
  • The suspect then entered New Palace Yard, where he attacked police officers.
  • Police managed to shoot the suspect within the grounds.
