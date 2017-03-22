Westminster attack treated as 'terrorist incident'

Scotland Yard said the attack in Westminster was being treated "as a terrorist incident until we know otherwise".

A police officer has been stabbed and his apparent attacker shot by officers in a major security incident at the Houses of Parliament.

Scotland Yard said in a statement: "Police are asking people to avoid the following areas: Parliament Square; Whitehall; Westminster Bridge; Lambeth Bridge; Victoria Street up to the junction with Broadway and the Victoria Embankment up to Embankment tube.

"This is to allow the emergency services to deal with the ongoing incident. "Officers - including firearms officers - remain on the scene and we are treating this as a terrorist incident until we know otherwise.

"We thank the public for their assistance."