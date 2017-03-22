Advertisement

  1. National

Westminster terror attack: Five dead as pedestrians mowed down and police officer stabbed

Five people have died and more than 40 have been injured after a knifeman brought terror to the heart of Westminster before being shot by armed officers on Wednesday.

Here is what we know so far:

  • The attacker, armed with two large knives, mowed down pedestrians with his car on Westminster Bridge
  • He then rushed at the gates in front of the Houses of Parliament, fatally stabbing a police officer
  • The knifeman was shot dead moments later by another officer
  • The officer killed has been named as 48-year-old husband and father Keith Palmer
  • Two people are thought to have died in the incident on the bridge
  • A group of French schoolchildren were among those targeted on the bridge
  • A woman ended up in the Thames and was treated for serious injuries after being pulled from the water
  • Prime Minister Theresa May praised the bravery of police officers and said any attempt to defeat the values Parliament stands for was "doomed to failure"
View all 79 updates ›

Westminster attacker 'inspired by international terrorism'

Scotland Yard's top anti-terror officer Mark Rowley speaking on Wednesday evening.

Scotland Yard's top anti-terror officer said it is the force's "working assumption" that the Westminster attacker was "inspired by international terrorism".

However Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley refused to comment on the attacker's identity.

He added that the investigation is continuing at "a very fast pace" and that hundreds of officers are "focussing on the suspect's motivation, preparation, motivation and his associates".

  1. Read more
  2. 79 updates
Westminster terror attack: Five dead as pedestrians mowed down and police officer stabbed

More on this story