Westminster terror attack: Four dead as pedestrians mowed down and police officer stabbed

Four people have died after a knifeman brought terror to the heart of Westminster before being shot by armed officers on Wednesday afternoon.

Here is what we know so far:

  • The attacker, armed with two large knives, mowed down pedestrians with his car on Westminster Bridge
  • He then rushed at the gates in front of the Houses of Parliament, fatally stabbing a police officer
  • The knifeman was shot dead moments later by another officer
  • Two people are thought to have died in the incident on the bridge
  • A group of French schoolchildren were among those targeted on the bridge
  • A woman ended up in the Thames and was treated for serious injuries after being pulled from the water
  • Prime Minister Theresa May will chair a meeting of the Government's emergency Cobra committee later on Wednesday
Westminster: 'Three French students injured in attack'

A trio of French students were reportedly injured in the attack Credit: PA

Three French students were injured during the attack at Westminster, according to the country's Prime Minister.

Bernard Cazeneuve said that a trio of upper school students were hurt in the supposed terrorist attack in London on Wednesday afternoon.

