Westminster terror attack: Four dead as pedestrians mowed down and police officer stabbed

Four people have died after a knifeman brought terror to the heart of Westminster before being shot by armed officers on Wednesday afternoon.

Here is what we know so far:

  • The attacker, armed with two large knives, mowed down pedestrians with his car on Westminster Bridge
  • He then rushed at the gates in front of the Houses of Parliament, fatally stabbing a police officer
  • The knifeman was shot dead moments later by another officer
  • Two people are thought to have died in the incident on the bridge
  • A group of French schoolchildren were among those targeted on the bridge
  • A woman ended up in the Thames and was treated for serious injuries after being pulled from the water
  • Prime Minister Theresa May will chair a meeting of the Government's emergency Cobra committee later on Wednesday
Witness in emotional defiance of Westminster attacker

A man who witnessed the horrifying attack in Westminster has told how he will defy the attacker and stay in London to help save lives in his campaign to raise awareness of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Rob Lyon, from Warwickshire, told ITV News he heard a "crunch" as the attacker's car hit the curb, before he saw a man who had been hit "airborne".

He described the experience as "like being in a Hollywood movie".

After checking to see if his colleagues and others around him were OK, Mr Lyon said at first he wanted to "get straight home" to see his wife and children, but changed his mind after realising the incident could be terrorist related.

"I'm not going to be disrupted by these people," he said.

"The campaign I was here to raise awareness was about carbon monoxide alarm awareness. If I went home, one person maybe wouldn't buy an alarm and protect their family because of me now, so I'm not going to let that happen.

"I'm going to stay here and I'm going to raise awareness for carbon monoxide, that's what I came here to do and I'm not going to let them stop me."

