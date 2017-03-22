Witness in emotional defiance of Westminster attacker

A man who witnessed the horrifying attack in Westminster has told how he will defy the attacker and stay in London to help save lives in his campaign to raise awareness of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Rob Lyon, from Warwickshire, told ITV News he heard a "crunch" as the attacker's car hit the curb, before he saw a man who had been hit "airborne".

He described the experience as "like being in a Hollywood movie".

After checking to see if his colleagues and others around him were OK, Mr Lyon said at first he wanted to "get straight home" to see his wife and children, but changed his mind after realising the incident could be terrorist related.

"I'm not going to be disrupted by these people," he said.

"The campaign I was here to raise awareness was about carbon monoxide alarm awareness. If I went home, one person maybe wouldn't buy an alarm and protect their family because of me now, so I'm not going to let that happen.

"I'm going to stay here and I'm going to raise awareness for carbon monoxide, that's what I came here to do and I'm not going to let them stop me."