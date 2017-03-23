Amber Rudd: 'Far too early' to say intelligence failed

Home Secretary Amber Rudd has said that the attack in London did not mean intelligence services had failed, saying it was "far too early" to understand the full picture of what happened and why.

Speaking to Julie Etchingham for a special edition of ITV's Tonight programme, Ms Rudd said: "This hasn't come as a complete surprise. We've been getting ready for this for a number of years."

She said that the attacker, Khalid Masood, was involved in a "historic" case, and therefore was not actively monitored.

"Intelligence services are working hard to put together the whole picture, but I would caution drawing conclusions yet," she added. "I would wait and see what comes forward from the intelligence that's going on now."

The Home Secretary refused to be drawn on what further information intelligence services had about the attacker, saying they were still investigating whether he was part of a network.