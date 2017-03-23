Advertisement

Westminster terror attacker named as Khalid Masood

The man responsible for the terror attack in Westminster has been named as 52-year-old Khalid Masood.

Police said Masood was not the subject of any current investigations and there was "no prior intelligence about his intent to mount a terrorist attack."

  • Masood, who was born in Kent, was known to police and had a range of previous convictions for assaults, including GBH
  • He was also known by a number of aliases, the Metropolitan Police said.
  • Armed with two large knives, Masood mowed down pedestrians with his car on Westminster Bridge on Wednesday afternoon
  • He was shot dead moments later by another officer
  • Three people killed in the attack were: Pc Keith Palmer, Aysha Frade and US tourist Kurt Cochran
  • 29 people remain in hospital and have been visited by the prime minister
  • Earlier, Mrs May told the Commons: "Our resolve will never waver in the face of terrorism."
  • Eight people have been arrested and raids have taken place in London, Birmingham and elsewhere
Amber Rudd: 'Far too early' to say intelligence failed

Home Secretary Amber Rudd has said that the attack in London did not mean intelligence services had failed, saying it was "far too early" to understand the full picture of what happened and why.

Speaking to Julie Etchingham for a special edition of ITV's Tonight programme, Ms Rudd said: "This hasn't come as a complete surprise. We've been getting ready for this for a number of years."

She said that the attacker, Khalid Masood, was involved in a "historic" case, and therefore was not actively monitored.

"Intelligence services are working hard to put together the whole picture, but I would caution drawing conclusions yet," she added. "I would wait and see what comes forward from the intelligence that's going on now."

The Home Secretary refused to be drawn on what further information intelligence services had about the attacker, saying they were still investigating whether he was part of a network.

