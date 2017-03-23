Advertisement

Arrest in Belgium after weapon-packed car driven at high speeds

A car was found to be packed with weapons Credit: ITV News

Knives and other weapons were found in the car of a man detained earlier who had driven dangerously through a crowded area in Belgium, authorities say.

Belgium's federal prosecutor said the individual was arrested on Thursday after the vehicle tried entering a shopping area in Antwerp at high speed.

A number of suspicious objects were later found inside the vehicle.

The federal prosecutor reported that the man was a French national living in France.