Arrest in Belgium after weapon-packed car driven at high speeds
Knives and other weapons were found in the car of a man detained earlier who had driven dangerously through a crowded area in Belgium, authorities say.
Belgium's federal prosecutor said the individual was arrested on Thursday after the vehicle tried entering a shopping area in Antwerp at high speed.
A number of suspicious objects were later found inside the vehicle.
The federal prosecutor reported that the man was a French national living in France.