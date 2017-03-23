Advertisement

  1. National

IS claim responsibility for Westminster terror attack

So-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the Westminster terror attack which left four dead, including a police officer and the assailant.

Here is what we know so far:

  • Among the dead are police officer Keith Palmer and the assailant
  • 29 people remain in hospital receiving treatment
  • Mrs May said the attacker was a British citizen who was known to police and security services
  • Eight people have been arrested and raids have taken place in London, Birmingham and elsewhere
  • The attacker, armed with two large knives, mowed down pedestrians with his car on Westminster Bridge on Wednesday afternoon
  • The knifeman was shot dead moments later by another officer
View all 119 updates ›

Barack Obama: 'Nothing will shake UK's resilience'

Barack Obama paid tribute to Wednesday's terror attack victims Credit: AP

Former US president Barack Obama has taken to Twitter to express his condolences to the victims of Wednesday's terror attack.

But Mr Obama, who led the US for two terms, said that nothing could "shake the strength and resilience" of Britain.

  1. Read more
  2. 119 updates
IS claim responsibility for Westminster terror attack

More on this story