Westminster terror attacker named as Khalid Masood

The man responsible for the terror attack in Westminster has been named as 52-year-old Khalid Masood.

Police said Masood was not the subject of any current investigations and there was "no prior intelligence about his intent to mount a terrorist attack."

Here is what we know so far:

  • Masood, who was born in Kent, was known to police and had a range of previous convictions for assaults, including GBH
  • He was also known by a number of aliases, the Metropolitan Police said.
  • Armed with two large knives, Masood mowed down pedestrians with his car on Westminster Bridge on Wednesday afternoon
  • He was shot dead moments later by another officer
  • Three people killed in the attack were: Pc Keith Palmer, Aysha Frade and US tourist Kurt Cochran
  • 29 people remain in hospital and have been visited by the prime minister
  • Earlier, Mrs May told the Commons: "Our resolve will never waver in the face of terrorism."
  • Eight people have been arrested and raids have taken place in London, Birmingham and elsewhere
Boris Johnson condemns 'cowardly' attack on London

BJohnsonStatement Play video

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said that the Westminster terror attack which killed three people on Wednesday was "an attack on the world".

Making the statement at the United Nations in New York, he said: "I can tell you from my talks here, that the world is united to defeat the people who launched this attack, and to defeat their bankrupt and odious ideology.

"I say that with confidence, because our values are superior, our view of the world is better and more generous, and our will is stronger.

"Our houses of Parliament in London have been attacked for centuries, by all sorts of people over the years, but the ideas embodied in those buildings, in that Palace of Westminster - freedom, democracy, equality of human beings under the law - they are stronger than any adversary, and they will prevail."

Asked whether there was anything that could be done with regards to radicalisation online, he said the responsibility lies with internet service providers and social media platforms, and that "everybody has responsibility".

