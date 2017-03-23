Boris Johnson condemns 'cowardly' attack on London

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said that the Westminster terror attack which killed three people on Wednesday was "an attack on the world".

Making the statement at the United Nations in New York, he said: "I can tell you from my talks here, that the world is united to defeat the people who launched this attack, and to defeat their bankrupt and odious ideology.

"I say that with confidence, because our values are superior, our view of the world is better and more generous, and our will is stronger.

"Our houses of Parliament in London have been attacked for centuries, by all sorts of people over the years, but the ideas embodied in those buildings, in that Palace of Westminster - freedom, democracy, equality of human beings under the law - they are stronger than any adversary, and they will prevail."

Asked whether there was anything that could be done with regards to radicalisation online, he said the responsibility lies with internet service providers and social media platforms, and that "everybody has responsibility".