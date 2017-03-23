Advertisement

IS claim responsibility for Westminster terror attack

So-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the Westminster terror attack which left four dead, including a police officer and the assailant.

Here is what we know so far:

  • Among the dead are police officer Keith Palmer and the assailant
  • 29 people remain in hospital receiving treatment
  • Mrs May said the attacker was a British citizen who was known to police and security services
  • Eight people have been arrested and raids have taken place in London, Birmingham and elsewhere
  • The attacker, armed with two large knives, mowed down pedestrians with his car on Westminster Bridge on Wednesday afternoon
  • The knifeman was shot dead moments later by another officer
Boris Johnson: extremism must be tackled online

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has said that internet companies and social media firms need to do more to help tackle the spread of extremism online

The former London Mayor was speaking to MSNBC's Morning Joe show in New York in the wake of the Westminster attack.

He said that to defeat terrorism, more needs to be done to "win hearts and minds" and "stop the stuff on the internet that is corrupting and polluting so many people."

