Westminster terror attack: Five dead as pedestrians mowed down and police officer stabbed

Five people have died and 40 have been injured after a knifeman brought terror to the heart of Westminster before being shot by armed officers on Wednesday.

Here is what we know so far:

  • The attacker, armed with two large knives, mowed down pedestrians with his car on Westminster Bridge
  • He then rushed at the gates in front of the Houses of Parliament, fatally stabbing a police officer
  • The knifeman was shot dead moments later by another officer
  • The officer killed has been named as 48-year-old husband and father Keith Palmer
  • Two people are thought to have died in the incident on the bridge
  • A group of French schoolchildren were among those targeted on the bridge
  • A woman ended up in the Thames and was treated for serious injuries after being pulled from the water
  • Prime Minister Theresa May praised the bravery of police officers and said any attempt to defeat the values Parliament stands for was "doomed to failure"
Cars removed from Westminster Bridge after terror attack

The silver and blue cars were driven away on Thursday morning. Credit: APTN

Two cars have been removed from Westminster Bridge after Wednesday's terrorist attack in the capital.

The vehicles were left stranded overnight after the area was cordoned off by police officers investigating the car and knife attack.

Five people are known to have died - including the attacker - and 40 others injured, some critically, after the incident.

