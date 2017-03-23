Charlton Athletic honour 'loyal' fan Pc Keith Palmer

Charlton Athletic have paid tribute to "loyal" fan Pc Keith Palmer, a season ticket holder at the football club, who died in Wednesday's terror attack.

On Twitter, the League One side said that a red and white scarf had been placed on Pc Palmer's regular seat in tribute, which will remain in place until the Addicks' next home fixture on Tuesday.

In a separate statement, the club said: "It is with great sadness that the club has learned of the tragic news of the death of Pc Keith Palmer, a loyal Charlton supporter and season-ticket holder.

"Keith was a familiar face at The Valley to many supporters and sat in his same East Stand seat for many years."

It added: "Keith was a true hero who will be greatly missed by all the Charlton family and everyone at the club would like to offer their sincere condolences to his family and friends at this extremely difficult time."