Westminster terror attacker named as Khalid Masood

The man responsible for the terror attack in Westminster has been named as 52-year-old Khalid Masood.

Police said Masood was not the subject of any current investigations and there was "no prior intelligence about his intent to mount a terrorist attack."

Here is what we know so far:

  • Masood, who was born in Kent, was known to police and had a range of previous convictions for assaults, including GBH
  • He was also known by a number of aliases, the Metropolitan Police said.
  • Armed with two large knives, Masood mowed down pedestrians with his car on Westminster Bridge on Wednesday afternoon
  • He was shot dead moments later by another officer
  • Three people killed in the attack were: Pc Keith Palmer, Aysha Frade and US tourist Kurt Cochran
  • 29 people remain in hospital and have been visited by the prime minister
  • Earlier, Mrs May told the Commons: "Our resolve will never waver in the face of terrorism."
  • Eight people have been arrested and raids have taken place in London, Birmingham and elsewhere
Corbyn: We must 'not allow hatred of any sort to take over'

Play video

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has urged the public to "not allow hatred of any sort to take over" in the wake of the Westminster terror attack.

Speaking after he laid a floral tribute to those who died outside the Houses of Parliament, Mr Corbyn said that now was the time to "stand together" and try to "bring people together" following Wednesday's tragedy.

He said: "We have to stand together as a democracy and stand together to bring people together and not allow hatred of any sort to take over - I think that's the message."

Jeremy Corbyn laid flowers outside the Houses of Parliament for the three that died in Wednesday's attack Credit: ITV News
