Westminster terror attacker named as Khalid Masood

The man responsible for the terror attack in Westminster has been named as 52-year-old Khalid Masood.

Police said Masood was not the subject of any current investigations and there was "no prior intelligence about his intent to mount a terrorist attack."

  • Masood, who was born in Kent, was known to police and had a range of previous convictions for assaults, including GBH
  • He was also known by a number of aliases, the Metropolitan Police said.
  • Armed with two large knives, Masood mowed down pedestrians with his car on Westminster Bridge on Wednesday afternoon
  • He was shot dead moments later by another officer
  • Three people killed in the attack were: Pc Keith Palmer, Aysha Frade and US tourist Kurt Cochran
  • 29 people remain in hospital and have been visited by the prime minister
  • Earlier, Mrs May told the Commons: "Our resolve will never waver in the face of terrorism."
  • Eight people have been arrested and raids have taken place in London, Birmingham and elsewhere
Crowds gather at candlelit vigil to honour attack victims

People gathered on the steps in Trafalgar Square to pay their respects to the victims of the Westminster terror attack Credit: ITV News

Crowds of people have begun to gather in Trafalgar Square for a candlelit vigil in honour of the victims of the Westminster terror attack.

Many arrived for the vigil carrying banners with messages including 'love for all, hatred for none' and bearing floral tributes for those who died on Wednesday.

The vigil is meant to be an opportunity for people to gather together and show their solidarity in the wake of the attack Credit: ITV News
Shortly before the vigil began at 6pm the square was already filling up with thousands of people Credit: ITV News
