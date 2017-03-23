Advertisement

Seven arrested in wake of Westminster terror attack

Seven people have been arrested and six addresses raided in London, Birmingham and elsewhere in connection with the Westminster terror attack, police said.

Here is what we know so far:

  • The attacker, armed with two large knives, mowed down pedestrians with his car on Westminster Bridge
  • He then rushed at the gates in front of the Houses of Parliament, fatally stabbing a police officer
  • The knifeman was shot dead moments later by another officer
  • The officer killed has been named as 48-year-old husband and father Keith Palmer
  • Two people are thought to have died in the incident on the bridge
  • A group of French schoolchildren were among those targeted on the bridge
  • Prime Minister Theresa May praised the bravery of police officers and said any attempt to defeat the values Parliament stands for was "doomed to failure"
  • Police have made seven arrests after raids at six addresses in London, Birmingham and elsewhere.
'Murdered officer was lovely man who saved my life'

Pc Keith Palmer Credit: Met POlice

A woman has told of how the "absolutely lovely" police officer murdered in the Westminster terror attack had once saved her life.

Pc Keith Palmer, a 48-year-old husband and father, was fatally stabbed by a man armed with two large knives inside the grounds of the Houses of Parliament on Wednesday afternoon.

Giving her name only as Nina, from Orpington, south-east London, she told radio station LBC that Pc Palmer saved her when she worked as a police officer in 2007.

He actually did save my life in a car accident on duty, I was a police officer.

I had a car accident on duty, I was the passenger. I was the passenger and he was one of the police officers who actually saved my life.

I owe him everything. He was a wonderful dad, and wonderful husband to his wife and everything.

He didn't just do his job to go and get paid. He actually cared about the people.

He really did, he was a lovely man, absolutely lovely man, and everyone's going to really miss him.

– Former police officer speaking about Pc Keith Palmer
