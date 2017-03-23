Advertisement

  1. National

IS claim responsibility for Westminster terror attack

So-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the Westminster terror attack which left four dead, including a police officer and the assailant.

Here is what we know so far:

  • Among the dead are police officer Keith Palmer and the assailant
  • 29 people remain in hospital receiving treatment
  • Mrs May said the attacker was a British citizen who was known to police and security services
  • Eight people have been arrested and raids have taken place in London, Birmingham and elsewhere
  • The attacker, armed with two large knives, mowed down pedestrians with his car on Westminster Bridge on Wednesday afternoon
  • The knifeman was shot dead moments later by another officer
View all 119 updates ›

Duchess: 'Thoughts and prayers' with terror attack victims

kate Play video

The Duchess of Cambridge, speaking at an event in London, has sent her "thoughts and prayers" to all those "sadly affected by yesterday's terrible attack in Westminster".

Speaking as the Out Of The Blue educational films - which promote the psychological well-being of parents and their children - were released at an event in central London, the Duchess said: "Before I begin, I know you would all want to join me in sending our thoughts and prayers to all those sadly affected by yesterday's terrible attack in Westminster.

"We will be thinking of all the families, as we discuss the important issues we're here to talk about."

  1. Read more
  2. 119 updates
IS claim responsibility for Westminster terror attack

More on this story