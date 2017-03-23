Duchess: 'Thoughts and prayers' with terror attack victims

The Duchess of Cambridge, speaking at an event in London, has sent her "thoughts and prayers" to all those "sadly affected by yesterday's terrible attack in Westminster".

Speaking as the Out Of The Blue educational films - which promote the psychological well-being of parents and their children - were released at an event in central London, the Duchess said: "Before I begin, I know you would all want to join me in sending our thoughts and prayers to all those sadly affected by yesterday's terrible attack in Westminster.

"We will be thinking of all the families, as we discuss the important issues we're here to talk about."