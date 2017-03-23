IS claim responsibility for Westminster terror attack
So-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the Westminster terror attack which left four dead, including a police officer and the assailant.
Here is what we know so far:
- Among the dead are police officer Keith Palmer and the assailant
- 29 people remain in hospital receiving treatment
- Mrs May said the attacker was a British citizen who was known to police and security services
- Eight people have been arrested and raids have taken place in London, Birmingham and elsewhere
- The attacker, armed with two large knives, mowed down pedestrians with his car on Westminster Bridge on Wednesday afternoon
- The knifeman was shot dead moments later by another officer