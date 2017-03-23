Westminster attack: More details on arrests released

Scotland Yard has confirmed that eight people, three women and five men, have been arrested in London and Birmingham on suspicion of preparation of terrorist acts by detectives investigating the Westminster attack.

On Wednesday night, a 39-year-old woman was arrested in east London and a 21-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man were arrested at an address in Birmingham.

At a separate address in Birmingham a 26-year-old woman and three men aged 26, 27 and 28-years-old were also arrested.

On Thursday morning, an eighth arrest was made of a 58-year-old man at another address in Birmingham.

The force added that officers are continuing to search a number of addresses linked to the investigation - one in Carmarthenshire, west Wales, three in Birmingham and one in east London.