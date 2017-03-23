Advertisement

Westminster terror attacker named as Khalid Masood

The man responsible for the terror attack in Westminster has been named as 52-year-old Khalid Masood.

Police said Masood was not the subject of any current investigations and there was "no prior intelligence about his intent to mount a terrorist attack."

  • Masood, who was born in Kent, was known to police and had a range of previous convictions for assaults, including GBH
  • He was also known by a number of aliases, the Metropolitan Police said.
  • Armed with two large knives, Masood mowed down pedestrians with his car on Westminster Bridge on Wednesday afternoon
  • He was shot dead moments later by another officer
  • Three people killed in the attack were: Pc Keith Palmer, Aysha Frade and US tourist Kurt Cochran
  • 29 people remain in hospital and have been visited by the prime minister
  • Earlier, Mrs May told the Commons: "Our resolve will never waver in the face of terrorism."
  • Eight people have been arrested and raids have taken place in London, Birmingham and elsewhere
Westminster attack: More details on arrests released

Hagley Road in Birmingham. Credit: ITV News

Scotland Yard has confirmed that eight people, three women and five men, have been arrested in London and Birmingham on suspicion of preparation of terrorist acts by detectives investigating the Westminster attack.

On Wednesday night, a 39-year-old woman was arrested in east London and a 21-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man were arrested at an address in Birmingham.

At a separate address in Birmingham a 26-year-old woman and three men aged 26, 27 and 28-years-old were also arrested.

On Thursday morning, an eighth arrest was made of a 58-year-old man at another address in Birmingham.

The force added that officers are continuing to search a number of addresses linked to the investigation - one in Carmarthenshire, west Wales, three in Birmingham and one in east London.

