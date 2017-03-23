Ex-neighbour 'devastated' to learn of Aysha Frade's death

Eight arrested in wake of Westminster terror attack
Eight people have been arrested and addresses raided in London, Birmingham and elsewhere in connection with the Westminster terror attack, police said.
Here is what we know so far:
- The attacker, armed with two large knives, mowed down pedestrians with his car on Westminster Bridge
- He then rushed at the gates in front of the Houses of Parliament, fatally stabbing a police officer
- The knifeman was shot dead moments later by another officer
- The officer killed has been named as 48-year-old husband and father Keith Palmer
- Two people died in the incident on the bridge
- Prime Minister Theresa May has told MPs: "We are not afraid and our resolve will never waiver in the face of terrorism."
- Police have made eight arrests after raids at addresses in London, Birmingham and elsewhere