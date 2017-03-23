Advertisement

  1. National

Eight arrested in wake of Westminster terror attack

Eight people have been arrested and addresses raided in London, Birmingham and elsewhere in connection with the Westminster terror attack, police said.

Here is what we know so far:

  • The attacker, armed with two large knives, mowed down pedestrians with his car on Westminster Bridge
  • He then rushed at the gates in front of the Houses of Parliament, fatally stabbing a police officer
  • The knifeman was shot dead moments later by another officer
  • The officer killed has been named as 48-year-old husband and father Keith Palmer
  • Two people died in the incident on the bridge
  • Prime Minister Theresa May has told MPs: "We are not afraid and our resolve will never waiver in the face of terrorism."
  • Police have made eight arrests after raids at addresses in London, Birmingham and elsewhere
View all 104 updates ›

Ex-neighbour 'devastated' to learn of Aysha Frade's death

fradeneightbour Play video

A former neighbour of Aysha Frade, who was killed on Westminster Bridge in Wednesday's terror attack, has described her shock at her death.

Patricia Scotland told ITV News she had lived next door to the Mrs Frade's "lovely" family for many years.

"I was shocked to know if was my ex-neighbour and I've just been in this state ever since."

"All I can say is my deepest condolences to the family and my thoughts are with them at this terrible time."

She added: "I'm in shock, lovely family, you couldn't ask for better neighbours."

Ms Scotland also said Ms Frade was a "lovely mother and a lovely wife," adding: "She was just a lovely person."

  1. Read more
  2. 104 updates
Eight arrested in wake of Westminster terror attack

More on this story