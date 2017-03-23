Ex-neighbour 'devastated' to learn of Aysha Frade's death

A former neighbour of Aysha Frade, who was killed on Westminster Bridge in Wednesday's terror attack, has described her shock at her death.

Patricia Scotland told ITV News she had lived next door to the Mrs Frade's "lovely" family for many years.

"I was shocked to know if was my ex-neighbour and I've just been in this state ever since."

"All I can say is my deepest condolences to the family and my thoughts are with them at this terrible time."

She added: "I'm in shock, lovely family, you couldn't ask for better neighbours."

Ms Scotland also said Ms Frade was a "lovely mother and a lovely wife," adding: "She was just a lovely person."