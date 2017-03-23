Eyewitness tells of car sending people 'flying' on bridge

Seven arrested in wake of Westminster terror attack
Seven people have been arrested and six addresses raided in London, Birmingham and elsewhere in connection with the Westminster terror attack, police said.
Here is what we know so far:
- The attacker, armed with two large knives, mowed down pedestrians with his car on Westminster Bridge
- He then rushed at the gates in front of the Houses of Parliament, fatally stabbing a police officer
- The knifeman was shot dead moments later by another officer
- The officer killed has been named as 48-year-old husband and father Keith Palmer
- Two people are thought to have died in the incident on the bridge
- A group of French schoolchildren were among those targeted on the bridge
- Prime Minister Theresa May praised the bravery of police officers and said any attempt to defeat the values Parliament stands for was "doomed to failure"
- Police have made seven arrests after raids at six addresses in London, Birmingham and elsewhere.