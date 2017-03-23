Eyewitness tells of car sending people 'flying' on bridge

An eyewitness who was on Westminster Bridge when the attacker drove a car into people in Wednesday's terror attack, has told it sent people "flying, 20ft in the air".

"I managed to jump out of the way and hold on to the side of the bridge," said James Sheriff.

"I almost fell in the river, and then climbed back over.

"And then it [the car] just kept on going and people were just flying, going 20ft in the air.

"I think one young girl was dead next to me."