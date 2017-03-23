Advertisement

Westminster terror attack claims fourth innocent victim

The Westminster terror attack has claimed its fourth innocent victim, as police confirmed that a 75-year-old man has died in hospital.

Earlier, the man responsible for the attack was named as 52-year-old Khalid Masood.

Police said Masood was not the subject of any current investigations and there was "no prior intelligence about his intent to mount a terrorist attack."

  • Masood, who was born in Kent, was known to police and had a range of previous convictions for assaults, including GBH
  • He was also known by a number of aliases, the Metropolitan Police said.
  • Armed with two large knives, Masood mowed down pedestrians with his car on Westminster Bridge on Wednesday afternoon
  • He was shot dead moments later by another officer
  • The first three victims have been named as Pc Keith Palmer, Aysha Frade and US tourist Kurt Cochran
  • 29 people remain in hospital and have been visited by the prime minister
  • Earlier, Mrs May told the Commons: "Our resolve will never waver in the face of terrorism."
  • Eight people have been arrested and raids have taken place in London, Birmingham and elsewhere
First pictures emerge of scene at Parliament after attack

The first pictures have emerged of the scene at Parliament since the terror attack on Wednesday.

Photos show the impact of the car on the wall outside Parliament, as well as layers of flowers laid by passersby who wanted to pay tribute,

Damage on the wall outside Parliament Credit: ITV News
A man lights a candle among flowers next to Parliament Credit: ITV News
A tribute to the fallen at the scene Credit: ITV News
