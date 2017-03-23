Advertisement

IS claim responsibility for Westminster terror attack

So-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the Westminster terror attack which left four dead, including a police officer and the assailant.

Here is what we know so far:

  • Among the dead are police officer Keith Palmer and the assailant
  • 29 people remain in hospital receiving treatment
  • Mrs May said the attacker was a British citizen who was known to police and security services
  • Eight people have been arrested and raids have taken place in London, Birmingham and elsewhere
  • The attacker, armed with two large knives, mowed down pedestrians with his car on Westminster Bridge on Wednesday afternoon
  • The knifeman was shot dead moments later by another officer
Forensics officers search outside Parliament

Forensics officers line up to begin their search. Credit: APTN

Forensics officers are searching outside the Houses of Parliament at the point where Pc Keith Palmer confronted the assailant in Wednesday's terror attack.

Pc Palmer was stabbed and the attacker was shot. Both died of their injuries.

As well as searching the ground, forensics officers also searched an ambulance which left the Parliamentary compound.

Forensics officers search an ambulance. Credit: APTN
