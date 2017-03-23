Thousands raised for killed Pc Keith Palmer's family

The 48-year-old was fatally stabbed outside at the Houses of Parliament by an attacker on Wednesday.

The JustGiving appeal , set up by the Metropolitan Police Federation (MPF) was launched on Thursday morning.

More than £25,000 has been raised online for the family of police officer Keith Palmer, who was killed in the Westminster attack.

Ken Marsh, chairman of the MPF, said there had been a huge number of members who wanted to help.

"That's why we are doing it, because of the overwhelming amount of our colleagues asking for it," he said.

Stephen Redgewell, who set up the page, said: "It is heart warming to see the messages that have been posted and those that have chosen not to post a message, the gift alone speaks a thousand words."

Several other Just Giving pages have also been set up to help Pc Palmer's family.