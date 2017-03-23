Advertisement

IS claim responsibility for Westminster terror attack

So-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the Westminster terror attack which left four dead, including a police officer and the assailant.

Here is what we know so far:

  • Among the dead are police officer Keith Palmer and the assailant
  • 29 people remain in hospital receiving treatment
  • Mrs May said the attacker was a British citizen who was known to police and security services
  • Eight people have been arrested and raids have taken place in London, Birmingham and elsewhere
  • The attacker, armed with two large knives, mowed down pedestrians with his car on Westminster Bridge on Wednesday afternoon
  • The knifeman was shot dead moments later by another officer
Thousands raised for killed Pc Keith Palmer's family

The fundraising appeal set up by Metropolitan Police Federation has a target amount of £100,000. Credit: JustGiving

More than £25,000 has been raised online for the family of police officer Keith Palmer, who was killed in the Westminster attack.

The JustGiving appeal, set up by the Metropolitan Police Federation (MPF) was launched on Thursday morning.

The 48-year-old was fatally stabbed outside at the Houses of Parliament by an attacker on Wednesday.

Ken Marsh, chairman of the MPF, said there had been a huge number of members who wanted to help.

"That's why we are doing it, because of the overwhelming amount of our colleagues asking for it," he said.

Stephen Redgewell, who set up the page, said: "It is heart warming to see the messages that have been posted and those that have chosen not to post a message, the gift alone speaks a thousand words."

Several other Just Giving pages have also been set up to help Pc Palmer's family.

