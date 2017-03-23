John Bercow: Pc Palmer died defending us, Parliament

Speaker of the House John Bercow has paid tribute to Pc Keith Palmer and the other victims of Wednesday's terror attack outside Westminster.

Mr Bercow said that the Commons sent its "heartfelt condolences" to all the families and friends of the victims.

Paying tribute to PC Palmer, stabbed to death inside Parliament grounds, Mr Bercow said: "A police officer, Pc Keith Palmer, was killed defending us, defending Parliament and defending parliamentary democracy."

He added: "Our hearts go out to all, directly and indirectly, touched by yesterday's events".