Advertisement

  1. National

Eight arrested in wake of Westminster terror attack

Eight people have been arrested and addresses raided in London, Birmingham and elsewhere in connection with the Westminster terror attack, police said.

Here is what we know so far:

  • The attacker, armed with two large knives, mowed down pedestrians with his car on Westminster Bridge
  • He then rushed at the gates in front of the Houses of Parliament, fatally stabbing a police officer
  • The knifeman was shot dead moments later by another officer
  • The officer killed has been named as 48-year-old husband and father Keith Palmer
  • Two people died in the incident on the bridge
  • Prime Minister Theresa May has told MPs: "We are not afraid and our resolve will never waiver in the face of terrorism."
  • Police have made eight arrests after raids at addresses in London, Birmingham and elsewhere
View all 104 updates ›

John Bercow: Pc Palmer died defending us, Parliament

John Bercow paid tribute to PC Keith Palmer Credit: ITV News

Speaker of the House John Bercow has paid tribute to Pc Keith Palmer and the other victims of Wednesday's terror attack outside Westminster.

Mr Bercow said that the Commons sent its "heartfelt condolences" to all the families and friends of the victims.

Paying tribute to PC Palmer, stabbed to death inside Parliament grounds, Mr Bercow said: "A police officer, Pc Keith Palmer, was killed defending us, defending Parliament and defending parliamentary democracy."

He added: "Our hearts go out to all, directly and indirectly, touched by yesterday's events".

  1. Read more
  2. 104 updates
Eight arrested in wake of Westminster terror attack

More on this story