Advertisement

  1. National

Westminster terror attacker named as Khalid Masood

The man responsible for the terror attack in Westminster has been named as 52-year-old Khalid Masood.

Police said Masood was not the subject of any current investigations and there was "no prior intelligence about his intent to mount a terrorist attack."

  • Masood, who was born in Kent, was known to police and had a range of previous convictions for assaults, including GBH
  • He was also known by a number of aliases, the Metropolitan Police said.
  • Armed with two large knives, Masood mowed down pedestrians with his car on Westminster Bridge on Wednesday afternoon
  • He was shot dead moments later by another officer
  • Three people killed in the attack were: Pc Keith Palmer, Aysha Frade and US tourist Kurt Cochran
  • 29 people remain in hospital and have been visited by the prime minister
  • Earlier, Mrs May told the Commons: "Our resolve will never waver in the face of terrorism."
  • Eight people have been arrested and raids have taken place in London, Birmingham and elsewhere
View all 133 updates ›

Met Police chief: We must 'stand together' after attack

mvforward Play video

The Met Police's Acting Commissioner Craig Mackey has told Londoners that while Wednesday's tragic terror attack on Westminster "cannot be done" it is now up to the public to "choose our reaction".

Speaking at a candlelit vigil for victims of the attack he urged that Londoners "must stand together" as they "move forward" from what happened.

  1. Read more
  2. 133 updates
Westminster terror attacker named as Khalid Masood

More on this story