Westminster terror attack claims fourth innocent victim

The Westminster terror attack has claimed its fourth innocent victim, as police confirmed that a 75-year-old man has died in hospital.

Earlier, the man responsible for the attack was named as 52-year-old Khalid Masood.

Police said Masood was not the subject of any current investigations and there was "no prior intelligence about his intent to mount a terrorist attack."

  • Masood, who was born in Kent, was known to police and had a range of previous convictions for assaults, including GBH
  • He was also known by a number of aliases, the Metropolitan Police said.
  • Armed with two large knives, Masood mowed down pedestrians with his car on Westminster Bridge on Wednesday afternoon
  • He was shot dead moments later by another officer
  • The first three victims have been named as Pc Keith Palmer, Aysha Frade and US tourist Kurt Cochran
  • 29 people remain in hospital and have been visited by the prime minister
  • Earlier, Mrs May told the Commons: "Our resolve will never waver in the face of terrorism."
  • Eight people have been arrested and raids have taken place in London, Birmingham and elsewhere
Man, 75, injured in Westminster terror attack dies

A 75-year-old man who was injured in Wednesday's terror attack in Westminster has died.

Scotland Yard said he had been "receiving medical treatment in hospital" but his life support was withdrawn on Thursday evening.

The force added that his next of kin have been informed and are receiving support from specially trained family liaison officers.

He is the fourth innocent victim of the attack to die. Pc Keith Palmer, married mother-of-two Aysha Frade and American tourist Kurt Cochran were also killed.

The attacker, Khalid Masood, was shot dead by armed officers.

