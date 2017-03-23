Advertisement

Eight arrested in wake of Westminster terror attack

Eight people have been arrested and addresses raided in London, Birmingham and elsewhere in connection with the Westminster terror attack, police said.

Here is what we know so far:

  • The attacker, armed with two large knives, mowed down pedestrians with his car on Westminster Bridge
  • He then rushed at the gates in front of the Houses of Parliament, fatally stabbing a police officer
  • The knifeman was shot dead moments later by another officer
  • The officer killed has been named as 48-year-old husband and father Keith Palmer
  • Two people died in the incident on the bridge
  • Prime Minister Theresa May has told MPs: "We are not afraid and our resolve will never waiver in the face of terrorism."
  • Police have made eight arrests after raids at addresses in London, Birmingham and elsewhere
MI5 chief: Westminster terror attack 'disgusting'

MI5 chief Andrew Parker said the agency is 'fully mobilised' in support of the police. Credit: PA

MI5 Director General Andrew Parker has condemned the Westminster terror attack in which four people were killed as "appalling and disgusting".

The attacker was shot dead by police after mowing down pedestrians with his car on Westminster Bridge.

He then fatally stabbing a police officer at the Houses of Parliament.
Mr Parker said the agency's operational response is "fully mobilised in support of the police".

