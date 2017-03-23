MP pays emotional tribute to 'friend' Pc Keith Palmer

Conservative MP James Cleverly has paid an emotional tribute to his friend Pc Keith Palmer, telling the Commons he was a "strong, professional public servant".

The Braintree MP said it was a "delight" to meet Pc Palmer again when he was elected to Parliament, and called for him to receive a "posthumous recognition".

Mr Cleverly said his "heart went out" to all those injured.

On Wednesday Mr Cleverly revealed that he served with Pc Palmer in the Royal Artillery.