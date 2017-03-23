Advertisement

IS claim responsibility for Westminster terror attack

So-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the Westminster terror attack which left four dead, including a police officer and the assailant.

Here is what we know so far:

  • Among the dead are police officer Keith Palmer and the assailant
  • 29 people remain in hospital receiving treatment
  • Mrs May said the attacker was a British citizen who was known to police and security services
  • Eight people have been arrested and raids have taken place in London, Birmingham and elsewhere
  • The attacker, armed with two large knives, mowed down pedestrians with his car on Westminster Bridge on Wednesday afternoon
  • The knifeman was shot dead moments later by another officer
MP pays emotional tribute to 'friend' Pc Keith Palmer

Conservative MP James Cleverly has paid an emotional tribute to his friend Pc Keith Palmer, telling the Commons he was a "strong, professional public servant".

The Braintree MP said it was a "delight" to meet Pc Palmer again when he was elected to Parliament, and called for him to receive a "posthumous recognition".

Mr Cleverly said his "heart went out" to all those injured.

On Wednesday Mr Cleverly revealed that he served with Pc Palmer in the Royal Artillery.

Responding to Mr Cleverly, the Prime Minister said: "I thank him for the obvious, not just compassion, but passion with which he has spoken about an individual he knew, and he bears witness to the tremendous public service that Keith Palmer had given this country in so many ways.

"Having served in our armed forces and then come here to this place and paid the ultimate sacrifice here at the heart of our democracy, I can assure (Mr Cleverly) that the issue that he's raised is of course one that will be considered in due course."

