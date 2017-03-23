'No police officers under investigation' after attack

No police officers are under investigation following the Westminster terror attack, the Independent Police Complaints Commission has confirmed.

The IPCC is, however, "currently investigating the circumstances" in an independent investigation.

Deputy chair Sarah Green said: "The terrorist attack in Westminster on Wednesday was horrific and our thoughts are with all of those affected by it."

"It is important to stress that we are currently investigating the circumstances of the incident and no police officers are under investigation."

She added: "We are giving this investigation the highest priority and we will conclude it as soon as possible."