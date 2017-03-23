Advertisement

Westminster terror attacker named as Khalid Masood

The man responsible for the terror attack in Westminster has been named as 52-year-old Khalid Masood.

Police said Masood was not the subject of any current investigations and there was "no prior intelligence about his intent to mount a terrorist attack."

  • Masood, who was born in Kent, was known to police and had a range of previous convictions for assaults, including GBH
  • He was also known by a number of aliases, the Metropolitan Police said.
  • Armed with two large knives, Masood mowed down pedestrians with his car on Westminster Bridge on Wednesday afternoon
  • He was shot dead moments later by another officer
  • Three people killed in the attack were: Pc Keith Palmer, Aysha Frade and US tourist Kurt Cochran
  • 29 people remain in hospital and have been visited by the prime minister
  • Earlier, Mrs May told the Commons: "Our resolve will never waver in the face of terrorism."
  • Eight people have been arrested and raids have taken place in London, Birmingham and elsewhere
'No police officers under investigation' after attack

The IPCC is investigating the circumstances of the attack. Credit: PA

No police officers are under investigation following the Westminster terror attack, the Independent Police Complaints Commission has confirmed.

The IPCC is, however, "currently investigating the circumstances" in an independent investigation.

Deputy chair Sarah Green said: "The terrorist attack in Westminster on Wednesday was horrific and our thoughts are with all of those affected by it."

"It is important to stress that we are currently investigating the circumstances of the incident and no police officers are under investigation."

She added: "We are giving this investigation the highest priority and we will conclude it as soon as possible."

