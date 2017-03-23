Advertisement

  1. National

Westminster terror attacker named as Khalid Masood

The man responsible for the terror attack in Westminster has been named as 52-year-old Khalid Masood.

Police said Masood was not the subject of any current investigations and there was "no prior intelligence about his intent to mount a terrorist attack."

Here is what we know so far:

  • Masood, who was born in Kent, was known to police and had a range of previous convictions for assaults, including GBH
  • He was also known by a number of aliases, the Metropolitan Police said.
  • Armed with two large knives, Masood mowed down pedestrians with his car on Westminster Bridge on Wednesday afternoon
  • He was shot dead moments later by another officer
  • Three people killed in the attack were: Pc Keith Palmer, Aysha Frade and US tourist Kurt Cochran
  • 29 people remain in hospital and have been visited by the prime minister
  • Earlier, Mrs May told the Commons: "Our resolve will never waver in the face of terrorism."
  • Eight people have been arrested and raids have taken place in London, Birmingham and elsewhere
View all 127 updates ›

Over £150,000 donated for killed Pc Keith Palmer's family

The fundraising appeal was set up by Metropolitan Police Federation. Credit: JustGiving

More than £150,000 has been donated online for the family of police officer Keith Palmer, who was killed in the Westminster terror attack.

The 48-year-old was fatally stabbed outside at the Houses of Parliament by an attacker, named as Khalid Masood on Wednesday.

The Metropolitan Police Federation launched the Justgiving appeal on Thursday morning and it passed its initial £100,000 target within hours.

Multiple fundraising pages have been set up to help Pc Palmer's family, as well as other victims of the attack.

  1. Read more
  2. 127 updates
Westminster terror attacker named as Khalid Masood

More on this story