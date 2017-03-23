Parents of boy injured in attack believed he was dead

The mother of a French schoolboy injured in the Westminster terror attack has told how she and her husband believed their son had died.

The teenager, known only as Thomas, was one of three pupils hurt as they walked along Westminster Bridge during a school trip to London.

Thomas suffered a head injury and fractures to his legs, his mother - who has not been named - told French media.

The students, aged between 15 and 16, were pupils from Lycee Saint-Joseph de Concarneau, Brittany.

The teenager's mother said: "It was the school who told us yesterday afternoon that the attack had taken place and our son was one of the victims.

"At that time, we had no idea about his health. My husband and I thought he had died. After an hour, we were told he was injured. It felt extremely long."

Thomas' parents were rushed to London on Wednesday evening to see their son, who she said was "relieved and happy to see us".

She said the pupil had little memory of what happened and they had to explain to him "the attack, the runaway car on the bridge".