Pc Keith Palmer an 'amazing, encouraging' man

Westminster terror attack claims fourth innocent victim
The Westminster terror attack has claimed its fourth innocent victim, as police confirmed that a 75-year-old man has died in hospital.
Earlier, the man responsible for the attack was named as 52-year-old Khalid Masood.
Police said Masood was not the subject of any current investigations and there was "no prior intelligence about his intent to mount a terrorist attack."
- Masood, who was born in Kent, was known to police and had a range of previous convictions for assaults, including GBH
- He was also known by a number of aliases, the Metropolitan Police said.
- Armed with two large knives, Masood mowed down pedestrians with his car on Westminster Bridge on Wednesday afternoon
- He was shot dead moments later by another officer
- The first three victims have been named as Pc Keith Palmer, Aysha Frade and US tourist Kurt Cochran
- 29 people remain in hospital and have been visited by the prime minister
- Earlier, Mrs May told the Commons: "Our resolve will never waver in the face of terrorism."
- Eight people have been arrested and raids have taken place in London, Birmingham and elsewhere