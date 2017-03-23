Advertisement

Westminster terror attack claims fourth innocent victim

The Westminster terror attack has claimed its fourth innocent victim, as police confirmed that a 75-year-old man has died in hospital.

Earlier, the man responsible for the attack was named as 52-year-old Khalid Masood.

Police said Masood was not the subject of any current investigations and there was "no prior intelligence about his intent to mount a terrorist attack."

  • Masood, who was born in Kent, was known to police and had a range of previous convictions for assaults, including GBH
  • He was also known by a number of aliases, the Metropolitan Police said.
  • Armed with two large knives, Masood mowed down pedestrians with his car on Westminster Bridge on Wednesday afternoon
  • He was shot dead moments later by another officer
  • The first three victims have been named as Pc Keith Palmer, Aysha Frade and US tourist Kurt Cochran
  • 29 people remain in hospital and have been visited by the prime minister
  • Earlier, Mrs May told the Commons: "Our resolve will never waver in the face of terrorism."
  • Eight people have been arrested and raids have taken place in London, Birmingham and elsewhere
Pc Keith Palmer an 'amazing, encouraging' man

A former colleague and friend of Pc Keith Palmer who was killed in the Westminster attacks has described him as "amazing and encouraging".

David Darby, 38, met Pc Palmer in 1998 when they were in the Territorial Army together.

"Keith was an amazing guy, really encouraging guy, he used to help me out a lot with my fitness and training if I was ever lagging behind, he would encourage me to move on [and] give me motivation," the railway ticket office clerk from south-east London said.

"He was just an amazing guy."

Mr Darby continued: "Keith always talked to me about joining the police force and I found out later on he joined the police force.

"He always wanted to be a firearms officer then jointed the diplomatic police ... just a really nice guy in general, always helped me out."

