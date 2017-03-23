Pc Keith Palmer an 'amazing, encouraging' man

A former colleague and friend of Pc Keith Palmer who was killed in the Westminster attacks has described him as "amazing and encouraging".

David Darby, 38, met Pc Palmer in 1998 when they were in the Territorial Army together.

"Keith was an amazing guy, really encouraging guy, he used to help me out a lot with my fitness and training if I was ever lagging behind, he would encourage me to move on [and] give me motivation," the railway ticket office clerk from south-east London said.

"He was just an amazing guy."

Mr Darby continued: "Keith always talked to me about joining the police force and I found out later on he joined the police force.

"He always wanted to be a firearms officer then jointed the diplomatic police ... just a really nice guy in general, always helped me out."