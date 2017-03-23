Advertisement

  1. National

Westminster terror attacker named as Khalid Masood

The man responsible for the terror attack in Westminster has been named as 52-year-old Khalid Masood.

Police said Masood was not the subject of any current investigations and there was "no prior intelligence about his intent to mount a terrorist attack."

Here is what we know so far:

  • Masood, who was born in Kent, was known to police and had a range of previous convictions for assaults, including GBH
  • He was also known by a number of aliases, the Metropolitan Police said.
  • Armed with two large knives, Masood mowed down pedestrians with his car on Westminster Bridge on Wednesday afternoon
  • He was shot dead moments later by another officer
  • Three people killed in the attack were: Pc Keith Palmer, Aysha Frade and US tourist Kurt Cochran
  • 29 people remain in hospital and have been visited by the prime minister
  • Earlier, Mrs May told the Commons: "Our resolve will never waver in the face of terrorism."
  • Eight people have been arrested and raids have taken place in London, Birmingham and elsewhere
View all 127 updates ›

Police officers pay tribute to murdered Pc Keith Palmer

Officers bowed their heads outside Scotland Yard as they paid tribute to their murdered colleague Credit: ITV

Police officers paid a solemn tribute to murdered officer Pc Keith Palmer on Thursday - the day after he was killed outside the Houses of Parliament by an armed attacker.

Pc Palmer, 48, was fatally stabbed while on duty during the Westminster terror attack on Wednesday.

A prayer was read out for Pc Palmer as flowers were laid for the fallen officer Credit: ITV

Officers lined up outside Scotland Yard to remember Pc Palmer as the Metropolitan Police confirmed the officer's shoulder number - 4157U - will be retired and not reissued in future.

Fellow officers kept a respectful silence during the short service Credit: ITV
  1. Read more
  2. 127 updates
Westminster terror attacker named as Khalid Masood

More on this story