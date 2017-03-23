Advertisement

IS claim responsibility for Westminster terror attack

So-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the Westminster terror attack which left four dead, including a police officer and the assailant.

Here is what we know so far:

  • Among the dead are police officer Keith Palmer and the assailant
  • 29 people remain in hospital receiving treatment
  • Mrs May said the attacker was a British citizen who was known to police and security services
  • Eight people have been arrested and raids have taken place in London, Birmingham and elsewhere
  • The attacker, armed with two large knives, mowed down pedestrians with his car on Westminster Bridge on Wednesday afternoon
  • The knifeman was shot dead moments later by another officer
Police patrol river next to Parliament in wake of attack

The Houses of Parliament on the north bank of the River Thames.

Police boats have been patrolling the River Thames by the Houses of Parliament in the wake of Wednesday's terror attack.

Security has been stepped up across the capital after the attack in which four people were killed, including the assailant.

Police have been patrolling the waters beside the Houses of Parliament.
