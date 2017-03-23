Advertisement

IS claim responsibility for Westminster terror attack

So-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the Westminster terror attack which left four dead, including a police officer and the assailant.

Here is what we know so far:

  • Among the dead are police officer Keith Palmer and the assailant
  • 29 people remain in hospital receiving treatment
  • Mrs May said the attacker was a British citizen who was known to police and security services
  • Eight people have been arrested and raids have taken place in London, Birmingham and elsewhere
  • The attacker, armed with two large knives, mowed down pedestrians with his car on Westminster Bridge on Wednesday afternoon
  • The knifeman was shot dead moments later by another officer
Queen's message of sympathy to victims of 'awful violence'

The Queen has said her "thoughts, prayers, and deepest sympathy" are with all those who have been affected by yesterday's "awful violence".

The monarch was at Buckingham Palace as the attack took place and a few hours later had her weekly meeting with the Prime Minister, where it is likely she was updated in person about the incident.

