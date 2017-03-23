Scotland Yard: seven arrested over London terror attack

Seven people have been arrested in connection with the Westminster terror attack, Scotland Yard has confirmed.

Acting deputy commissioner Mark Rowley, the Met's top anti-terror officer, said that six addresses have been raided in London, Birmingham and elsewhere in connection with the attack.

Speaking outside Scotland Yard, he said that despite the arrests, it is the police's belief that the attacker acted alone "inspired by international terrorism."

He said 29 people have been treated in hospital - seven who are still in a critical condition.

As well as the death of 48-year-old PC Keith Palmer, who was stabbed in the grounds of the Houses of Parliament, a woman in her mid-40s and a man in his mid-50s died.

The attacker was shot at the scene buy police officer and died soon after in hospital.