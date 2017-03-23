Advertisement

Seven arrested in wake of Westminster terror attack

Seven people have been arrested and six addresses raided in London, Birmingham and elsewhere in connection with the Westminster terror attack, police said.

Here is what we know so far:

  • The attacker, armed with two large knives, mowed down pedestrians with his car on Westminster Bridge
  • He then rushed at the gates in front of the Houses of Parliament, fatally stabbing a police officer
  • The knifeman was shot dead moments later by another officer
  • The officer killed has been named as 48-year-old husband and father Keith Palmer
  • Two people are thought to have died in the incident on the bridge
  • A group of French schoolchildren were among those targeted on the bridge
  • Prime Minister Theresa May praised the bravery of police officers and said any attempt to defeat the values Parliament stands for was "doomed to failure"
  • Police have made seven arrests after raids at six addresses in London, Birmingham and elsewhere.
Scotland Yard: seven arrested over London terror attack

Seven people have been arrested in connection with the Westminster terror attack, Scotland Yard has confirmed.

Acting deputy commissioner Mark Rowley, the Met's top anti-terror officer, said that six addresses have been raided in London, Birmingham and elsewhere in connection with the attack.

Speaking outside Scotland Yard, he said that despite the arrests, it is the police's belief that the attacker acted alone "inspired by international terrorism."

He said 29 people have been treated in hospital - seven who are still in a critical condition.

As well as the death of 48-year-old PC Keith Palmer, who was stabbed in the grounds of the Houses of Parliament, a woman in her mid-40s and a man in his mid-50s died.

The attacker was shot at the scene buy police officer and died soon after in hospital.

