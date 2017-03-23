Advertisement

IS claim responsibility for Westminster terror attack

So-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the Westminster terror attack which left four dead, including a police officer and the assailant.

Here is what we know so far:

  • Among the dead are police officer Keith Palmer and the assailant
  • 29 people remain in hospital receiving treatment
  • Mrs May said the attacker was a British citizen who was known to police and security services
  • Eight people have been arrested and raids have taken place in London, Birmingham and elsewhere
  • The attacker, armed with two large knives, mowed down pedestrians with his car on Westminster Bridge on Wednesday afternoon
  • The knifeman was shot dead moments later by another officer
So-called Islamic State claims responsibility for attack

Police at the scene on Wednesday. Credit: PA

So-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the Westminster terror attack which left four people dead, according to the IS-affiliated new agency Amaq.

In a statement the terror organisation said: : "The attacker yesterday in front of the British Parliament in London was a soldier of the Islamic State executing the operation in response to calls to target citizens of coalition nations."

Professor Peter Neumann, director of the International Centre For The Study Of Radicalisation (ICSR) at King's College London, said: "You can be a lone attacker but you can still be radicalised as part of networks as part of, for example, a jihadist scene."

Dr Shiraz Maher, deputy director of the ICSR, said the West is seeing an increasing number of terrorist attacks using "unsophisticated methods".

He said: "These are plots that are very easy to construct, require little money, planning, and expertise, but which are nonetheless highly effective in causing death and destruction.

"We have already seen similar attacks in Nice and Florida, and the challenge for all of us is to now work out how we can identify and prevent these attacks before they occur."

