Westminster terror attacker named as Khalid Masood

The man responsible for the terror attack in Westminster has been named as 52-year-old Khalid Masood.

Police said Masood was not the subject of any current investigations and there was "no prior intelligence about his intent to mount a terrorist attack."

  • Masood, who was born in Kent, was known to police and had a range of previous convictions for assaults, including GBH
  • He was also known by a number of aliases, the Metropolitan Police said.
  • Armed with two large knives, Masood mowed down pedestrians with his car on Westminster Bridge on Wednesday afternoon
  • He was shot dead moments later by another officer
  • Three people killed in the attack were: Pc Keith Palmer, Aysha Frade and US tourist Kurt Cochran
  • 29 people remain in hospital and have been visited by the prime minister
  • Earlier, Mrs May told the Commons: "Our resolve will never waver in the face of terrorism."
  • Eight people have been arrested and raids have taken place in London, Birmingham and elsewhere
Terrorists 'will not defeat us', says Amber Rudd

Amber Rudd has declared that terrorists 'will not win' Credit: ITV News

Terrorists who carry out attacks like the one in Westminster "will not defeat us" and "will not win", Home Secretary Amber Rudd has declared.

Speaking at a candlelit vigil for victims of Wednesday's terror attack in central London Ms Rudd was defiant in her message to the gathered crowd, saying: "The terrorists will not defeat us, we will defeat them."

