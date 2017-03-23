Advertisement

Westminster terror attacker named as Khalid Masood

The man responsible for the terror attack in Westminster has been named as 52-year-old Khalid Masood.

Police said Masood was not the subject of any current investigations and there was "no prior intelligence about his intent to mount a terrorist attack."

Here is what we know so far:

  • Masood, who was born in Kent, was known to police and had a range of previous convictions for assaults, including GBH
  • He was also known by a number of aliases, the Metropolitan Police said.
  • Armed with two large knives, Masood mowed down pedestrians with his car on Westminster Bridge on Wednesday afternoon
  • He was shot dead moments later by another officer
  • Three people killed in the attack were: Pc Keith Palmer, Aysha Frade and US tourist Kurt Cochran
  • 29 people remain in hospital and have been visited by the prime minister
  • Earlier, Mrs May told the Commons: "Our resolve will never waver in the face of terrorism."
  • Eight people have been arrested and raids have taken place in London, Birmingham and elsewhere
Theresa May visits Westminster attack victims in hospital

The Prime Minister has visited some of the victims of the Westminster attack. Credit: AP

Theresa May has visited victims of the Westminster attack recovering in hospital.

A total of 29 people remain in hospital following the terrorist attack in London on Wednesday.

Following her statement to the House of Commons this morning, the Prime Minister spent around 40 minutes speaking to victims about their experiences.

Mrs May also spoke to medical staff, thanking them for their work, said her official spokesman, who declined to name the hospital where the private visit took place.

Many of those injured on Westminster Bridge were taken to St Thomas' Hospital, which faces the Palace of Westminster across the Thames.

Other victims were taken to King's College Hospital and the Royal London Hospital.

